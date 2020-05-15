highlights

5
Tribute to Teachers
Lincoln Parks Foundation announces new brick program at Cascade Fountain.
6-7
Giving
Give to Lincoln Day and Nebraska Cultural Endowment extra important during crises.
8-9
Art
Noyes Gallery starts community butterfly mural, plans show featuring State Capitol.
10
Coffee with …
Brian Reetz has coffee with (via Zoom) Noah and Chloe Gose of The Wildwoods band.
11
Women’s Leadership
Q&A with an Inspiring Woman: Sändra Washington, Lincoln City Council representative.
12-13
Cover Story
Retiring Bob Downey steadfast in advocating for animal welfare and adoptions.
14-15
Performing Arts
Lied Center moves concerts and summer camps online.
18-19
Ask Dr. Photo
Road trip goes viral for John F. Keller, aka Dr. Photo, and his wife Kit.
