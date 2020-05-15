You are the owner of this article.
highlights
View Comments

5

Tribute to Teachers

Lincoln Parks Foundation announces new brick program at Cascade Fountain.

6-7

Giving

Give to Lincoln Day and Nebraska Cultural Endowment extra important during crises.

8-9

Art

Noyes Gallery starts community butterfly mural, plans show featuring State Capitol.

10

Coffee with …

Brian Reetz has coffee with (via Zoom) Noah and Chloe Gose of The Wildwoods band.

11

Women’s Leadership

Q&A with an Inspiring Woman: Sändra Washington, Lincoln City Council representative.

12-13

Cover Story

Retiring Bob Downey steadfast in advocating for animal welfare and adoptions.

14-15

Performing Arts

Lied Center moves concerts and summer camps online.

18-19

Ask Dr. Photo

Road trip goes viral for John F. Keller, aka Dr. Photo, and his wife Kit.

