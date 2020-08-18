highlights

6-7
Fundraising
Wine & Howl one of first in-person fundraisers to emerge since COVID-19.
8-9
Giving
Helping isolated seniors connect through volunteer visits and Facebook portals.
10
Around Town
Group walks to give a voice to child victims of sex trafficking.
11
Women’s Leadership
Q&A with an Inspiring Woman: Stacy Ford Bingham, Christian Heritage Children’s Home.
12-13
Cover Story
Ted Carter finds coming to the helm as NU’s president a good fit.
14
Cigar Camaraderie
Lincoln’s cigar bars/lounges foster friendships, group commonness and relaxation.
16
Art
Jen Landis expands Pincurl Girl positivity with text message service and podcast series.
18-19
Giving
Viking Foundation grant allows nonprofit Horses for Healing to expand programming.
