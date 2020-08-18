highlights

You have permission to edit this article.
6-7

Fundraising

Wine & Howl one of first in-person fundraisers to emerge since COVID-19.

8-9

Giving

Helping isolated seniors connect through volunteer visits and Facebook portals.

10

Around Town

Group walks to give a voice to child victims of sex trafficking.

11

Women’s Leadership

Q&A with an Inspiring Woman: Stacy Ford Bingham, Christian Heritage Children’s Home.

12-13

Cover Story

Ted Carter finds coming to the helm as NU’s president a good fit.

14

Cigar Camaraderie

Lincoln’s cigar bars/lounges foster friendships, group commonness and relaxation.

16

Art

Jen Landis expands Pincurl Girl positivity with text message service and podcast series.

18-19

Giving

Viking Foundation grant allows nonprofit Horses for Healing to expand programming.

