highlights

6-7
Around Town
‘Wonderland at the Lied: A Mad Hatter’s Ball’ gala raises $136K for Lied Center.
15
Women’s Leadership
Q&A with an Inspiring Woman: Meg Damme of Fresh Start.
16-17
Cover Story
Allen Beermann retires after 50-plus years of public service.
18-19
Travel
Steve Eggland writes about his 12-day trip from the Baltic States to Poland.
20-21
Dining Out
Don & Millie’s: Quick but not fast food – and how the restaurant got its name.
22
Coffee with …
… AshLea Allberry, COO at Nanonation and community service extraordinaire.
23
Golf
Firethorn: A masterpiece of legendary golf course designers Alice and Pete Dye.
25
Health
21st annual Lincoln Heart and Stroke Ball raises $120K for American Heart Association