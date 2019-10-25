Grand Island vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.18

Grand Island's Carson Cahoy looks to pass under pressure from Lincoln Southwest's Preston McBride (77) while Grand Island's Carter Schrunk trails behind Friday at Seacrest Field.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

It's the last week of the regular season. Seniors from across the state line suit up for their schools one last time as teams joust for playoff positioning. 

Scores  Ratings HAC and area stat leaders 

Wild card standings

Time to link up 

Howard provides big-play threat in Northeast passing game

North Star dual threat QB McGarvie making late season surge

Role reversal working well for Lutheran's Duitsman, Hoefs

First-year Palmyra QB learns the trade quickly

A Twitter List by PrepExtra 

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments