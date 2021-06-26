High lumber prices ease: Here’s what it means for homeowners and homebuyers

Usually, homebuyers can ignore the intricacies of lumber futures markets and trade policy with Canada. But the intensity of the price spike for wood is affecting consumers.

The National Association of Home Builders points to a variety of setbacks created by the lack of lumber. A builder in Georgia says he has been forced to postpone construction starts, delays that will limit housing supply going into the spring selling season.

A builder in Alabama reports that the bill for lumber used to frame a typical new home jumped from $35,000 a year ago to $71,000 now. Mirroring that observation, the National Association of Home Builders says soaring lumber prices caused the price of an average new single-family home to increase by $35,872 this spring compared to spring 2020.

In another wrinkle, a Kansas builder says appraisers aren’t considering lumber prices in their analysis, and therefore are undervaluing homes.

PulteGroup, one of the nation’s largest builders, says it expects to raise prices this year as it passes on the climbing cost of wood. “Driven primarily by increases in lumber and labor, our house costs will be higher in 2021,” PulteGroup Chief Financial Officer Robert O’Shaughnessy said in a recent earnings call.