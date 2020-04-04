‘Hero bonus:’ Kroger gives temporary raise to hourly employees due to coronavirus

Kroger gave temporary raises to its hourly grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center employees, the company announced Tuesday night.

The raise was $2 an hour to each employee’s current rate of pay for hours worked March 29 through April 18, according to a news release. The extra pay was in addition to the appreciation bonus that Kroger had previously announced for its employees. Full-time employees get $300 and part-time employees get $150 on April 3.

Kroger called the temporary raise a “hero bonus.” Employees have certainly seen a lot more customers come through the doors in the last month. Sales at Kroger supermarkets increased about 30% in March, Kroger announced Wednesday.

“Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the front lines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency,” Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement.