Here's what Airbnb is doing to discourage large gatherings over the holidays

That secret party-house rager you were hoping to throw on New Year's Eve? Don't think you can book it on Airbnb.

The short-term rentals site has clamped down on listings during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to prevent large gatherings of the sort health authorities are urging people to avoid. That includes instituting a global ban on all parties and events until further notice and restricting users under 25 from booking entire homes in the areas where they live, a move that a spokeswoman said has resulted in more than 770,000 blocked reservation attempts in the U.S. and Canada.

Over Halloween weekend, Airbnb prohibited one-night reservations in entire-home listings to reduce parties. It is implementing a similar (though slightly looser) measure for New Year's Eve, banning guests without a history of positive reviews from making one-night reservations for entire homes.

Guests who have a history of positive reviews will not be subject to the rule, and those who booked one-night reservations for New Year's Eve before Dec. 3 can go ahead with their plans as well.

With strict travel restrictions in place around the world, and people growing weary of not being able to socialize, many have turned to short-term rental sites to get out of their homes and hang out with friends.