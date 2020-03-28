Here’s who qualifies for coronavirus paid sick leave under new federal law

Under the new law, qualified employees include those who have COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus; who are in quarantine; who are caring for a family member affected by the virus — that is, a relative who has COVID-19, is subject to a government quarantine or has been advised by a doctor to self-quarantine; or who are caring for children whose schools or day care centers have closed. Firms paying the sick leave would be reimbursed with federal tax credits.

Full-time workers would get up to two weeks of paid leave, and part-time workers would get a period of leave equal to the number of hours they work on average over a two-week period.

The payments would be capped at $511 a day for those who are sick with the virus or seeking care, and $200 a day for those caring for a sick family member or children.

The law says the benefit is not contingent on the employee finding a replacement worker, and businesses must post the law’s requirements “in conspicuous places” where their employees work.

However, the new law excludes companies that employ more than 500 people, many of which have their own sick leave plans. It also gives the Department of Labor the authority to exempt firms that employ healthcare workers and emergency responders if those companies want to opt out of paying sick leave.