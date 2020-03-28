Here is where airlines are parking all those grounded planes as travel dries up

Although airport operators say the business of aircraft storage is surging now, they don’t expect to reach capacity anytime soon.

“We still have a lot of room,” said Scott Stark, director of the Roswell International Air Center. The 5,000-acre facility, located about six miles south of the city of Roswell, can accommodate about 800 planes but is currently storing about 275.

Stark said the air center has an additional 200-acre paved area, which is normally unused, that can also be used to park planes, as long as the pilots are careful “not to park on the soft spots” in the aging pavement.

Tulsa International Airport has been able to close a seldom-used runway to fit about 50 American Airlines planes without impacting regular operations, said Andrew Pierini, marketing director for the airport.

The airport has space for many more planes — the exact number depends on the size of the planes — and has reached out to other airlines that may need to ground aircraft, he said.

At the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, ComAv, the aircraft maintenance and storage company, operates a 240-acre facility with enough space to store more than 500 planes, plus hangars that can be used to maintain several more.