You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEINRICH HAARBERG
View Comments

HEINRICH HAARBERG

  • Updated

QB, KEARNEY CATHOLIC

6-5 | 195 | College: Nebraska

Past Friday night highlights: Haarberg went from a Class C-1 honorable mention all-stater to a highly-sought-after Division I quarterback in a span of a few months, eventually choosing Nebraska over other Power Five offers from Boston College and North Carolina State. College coaches like his height, throwing accuracy and 4.6-second speed in the 40-yard dash. He threw for 1,817 yards and 23 touchdowns and rushed for 426 and four TDs a year ago.

Coach’s Friday night hype: "Heinrich’s an electric kid and an explosive athlete. When the ball is in his hands, good things are going to happen. He helps us stretch the field both horizontally and vertically with his passing and running ability.” — Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey

What makes Fridays so special: "There’s a lot of unique things about playing at Kearney Catholic on Friday nights. Every home game is on a grass field, it’s a cool stadium located in the middle of Kearney and it gives you that community sense.” — Haarberg

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fourth teacher tests positive for COVID-19
Education

Fourth teacher tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated

School doesn't start until Wednesday but four LPS teachers back at work have tested positive for COVID-19, and a total of 14 -- including those who came into close contact -- have had to quarantine. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News