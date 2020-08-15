HEINRICH HAARBERG

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

QB, KEARNEY CATHOLIC

6-5 | 195 | College: Nebraska

Past Friday night highlights: Haarberg went from a Class C-1 honorable mention all-stater to a highly-sought-after Division I quarterback in a span of a few months, eventually choosing Nebraska over other Power Five offers from Boston College and North Carolina State. College coaches like his height, throwing accuracy and 4.6-second speed in the 40-yard dash. He threw for 1,817 yards and 23 touchdowns and rushed for 426 and four TDs a year ago.

Coach’s Friday night hype: "Heinrich’s an electric kid and an explosive athlete. When the ball is in his hands, good things are going to happen. He helps us stretch the field both horizontally and vertically with his passing and running ability.” — Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey

What makes Fridays so special: "There’s a lot of unique things about playing at Kearney Catholic on Friday nights. Every home game is on a grass field, it’s a cool stadium located in the middle of Kearney and it gives you that community sense.” — Haarberg

