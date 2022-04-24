 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heath Matters, indeed

No field touches our lives more often or more deeply than health care. Even before masks, vaccines and COVID were making headlines, health care was evolving at a rapid rate.

That’s the idea behind Health Matters in the Heartland, a monthly series kicking off today that examines the state of health care across the state of Nebraska.

Brought to you by this newspaper, presenting sponsor Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska and a group of monthly sponsors, the series will examine a new topic each month in print and online, supplementing in-depth reporting with multimedia offerings, related content and other features. A special webpage will gather the growing list of topics, and fresh content will be offered between series installments.

Each month, Health Matters in the Heartland will examine a new topic. Today, we get an overview of how COVID changed health care for consumers and businesses, often in ways that benefit all. In May, we look at the forces shaping mental health care.

We are looking forward to sharing – along with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska and our monthly partners -- this ongoing series as we look at the practice and policy of health care in the heartland.

Editor

Dave Bundy has been editor of the Journal Star since 2012 and served as its news editor from 1997 to 2001.

