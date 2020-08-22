Harbinger of the future? Consulting firm tells employees remote work can continue forever

One of the biggest risks of pulling back from offices is losing the face-to-face interactions and collaborative work that open layouts were designed to foster.

Workplace studies show the majority of workers favor having some time to work from home in the future, Learner said. But many employees thrive on in-person interactions rather than virtual meetings, and office space plays a big role in establishing company culture, he said.

“There is a lot of institutional knowledge that passes from one generation to the next, and the office serves as a catalyst for that,” Learner said. “For most organizations, getting people together with some regularity is important. Without that hub, how do you do that?”

Sikich’s local presence includes a 25,000-square-foot headquarters in the Loop and a 120,000-square-foot office in Naperville. Instead of terminating leases or trying to sublease space to other tenants, Sikich will shift to smaller and more broadly dispersed offices as leases expire. Money saved on real estate will be invested in employees and maintaining the company’s culture, Geier said.

“I still want people to come together,” he said. “They just may not do it in 120,000 square feet in Naperville.”