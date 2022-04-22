Handsome is just that and so much more! This sweet guy loves to have lots of attention and pets. He... View on PetFinder
Snoop Dogg, one of pop culture’s most prominent marijuana advocates, will spend cannabis celebration day on stage at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Caleb Tegtmeier, a Chadron State student appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to serve on the State College Board of Trustees, is the subject of two protection orders filed in Dawes County Court.
Jeremy Jensen said his efforts weren’t meant to destroy careers or cause chaos, but to help support teachers and students.
That the concert was a 1990s nostalgia show, evident in the audience of 30-, 40- and 50-somethings, was confirmed by the last quarter of Snoop’s set.
The suspect was taken into custody after he was found hiding on the top of a livestock trailer at a nearby farm. A thermal drone and K-9 unit assisted in finding the 17-year-old.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Nebraska’s depth on the defensive line is already a question mark and now one of its most productive players is testing the transfer market.
Virginia Keifer owned a number of Lincoln restaurants, but is best known for Virginia's Travelers Cafe.
Sisters Madi and Hayden Kubik will be getting to know each other in new ways as teammates on the Husker volleyball team; it's thought to be the fourth time siblings have been on NU’s team at the same time.
A 39-year-old bicyclist was taken to a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday following a collision with a pickup truck in Cass County.
