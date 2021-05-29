HALEY PETERSON

𝙈𝙞𝙙𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙧 /// 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙀𝙖𝙨𝙩 /// 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧
The details: Lincoln East scored a ton of goals this season, and Peterson was a big reason why in helping the Spartans build the attack in the midfield. She had 15 goals and eight assists. She was dangerous on free kicks, and scored two goals at the state tournament on impressive free kicks. She ranks No. 9 in program history for career points (80) and No. 10 in career goals (30).
What she’s known for: “Her overall creativity in the midfield helped us be a dangerous attacking team. Her first touch and confidence with the ball at her feet is beautiful to watch.” — Lincoln East coach Emily Mathews