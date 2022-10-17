HAC volleyball roundup: North Star earns big win over Kearney

Lincoln North Star stepped up in a big way on Monday night for a 22-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 15-11 win over Kearney in Grand Island.

Macy Roth and Hailey Boltz had 21 and 17 kills respectively to lead the Gators offensively.

The serving and defense may take the cake. The team had 14 ace serves, and Ali Jacobs made 17 digs and four blocks. Boltz also made five stuffs.

North Star advances to play No. 3 Lincoln East Tuesday.

Grand Island 3, Lincoln Northeast 0: The Rockets rebounded from a lopsided first set, but could not hold on. The Islanders won 25-8, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22 at home. Tasia Sadler led the team in kills with eight and had two blocks. Nadia Zuhairi had 10 digs and two ace serves. Grand Island plays No. 10 Fremont Tuesday and Northeast plays Lincoln High Wednesday.

Columbus 3, Lincoln High 0: Nicole Haywood led the Links with nine kills in a 25-16, 25-23, 25-23 loss in Columbus. Haidyn Case added eight kills and Faith Van Eck nine digs. The Discoverers will face No. 6 Lincoln Pius X Tuesday.

Norfolk 3, Lincoln Southeast 0: The Panthers overcame a 7-1 deficit in set five to win 19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 16-25, 15-12. They advance to play No. 1 Lincoln Southwest. Kacey Porter led the Knights with 14 kills while Natalie Wardlow had 11 with three blocks. Southeast plays at Kearney on Wednesday.