Grand Island high school journalism program eliminated after LGBTQ topics published

Grand Island Northwest Public Schools administrators eliminated its journalism program and student newspaper in June in what some former students and press freedom advocates call an act of censorship.

The school year-ending issue of the Saga newspaper included student editorials on LGBTQ topics, along with a news article titled “Pride and prejudice: LGBTQIA+” on the origins of Pride Month (June) and the history of homophobia.

Other stories explained registering for classes, highlighted achievements by the Future Business Leaders of America chapter and told the story of a group of siblings’ adoption.

The Grand Island Independent, which had printed the paper, was informed via email in late May “the (journalism and newspaper) program was cut because the school board and superintendent are unhappy with the last issue's editorial content.”

Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards said the district was “looking at some different curriculum.” Officials declined to say why the program was eliminated.

School board Vice President Zach Mader said there had been previous discussion about eliminating the newspaper if the school board could not control content it deemed inappropriate.

But he was cautious in explaining the reason for the Saga’s demise.

“The very last issue that came out this year, there was … a little bit of hostility amongst some,” Mader said. “There were editorials that were essentially, I guess what I would say, LGBTQ.”

The Northwest school board had little — if anything — to do with the Saga’s elimination, board president Dan Leiser said, adding that he trusted the way Edwards handled the situation.

Emma Smith, Saga’s assistant editor in 2022, said the staffers tried to have their fingers on the pulse of what Northwest students were talking about.

The Saga staff was also reprimanded in April 2022 after publishing preferred pronouns and names in bylines and articles, according to students. District officials told students to use only birth names going forward.

On his birth certificate, former Saga staff member Marcus Pennell’s first name is “Meghan.” Marcus is a transgender man. In the June 2022 Saga, Pennell had his name reverted to “Meghan” in his byline.

“The (name) thing was the first big blow,” he said.

Pennell said he has been subject to adversity because of being transgender, but hearing directly from the school administrators was different.

“It was the first time that the school had officially been, like, ‘We don't really want you here,’” Pennell said of his byline. “You know, that was a big deal for me.”

The Saga had been published since 1968, thriving in its final year. Northwest student media, including Saga staffers, earned third place at the 2022 Nebraska School Activities Association State Journalism Championship.

Northwest’s 2021-2022 journalism teacher declined interview requests for this story, but other First Amendment defenders were quick to criticize elimination of the journalism program.

“It sounds like a ham-fisted attempt to censor students and discriminate based on disagreement with perspectives and articles that were featured in the student newspaper,” surmised Sara Rips, legal counsel for ACLU of Nebraska.

The freedom for print media to determine its own editorial content is constitutionally protected, a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Miami Herald Publishing Co. v. Tornillo (1974).

“The decision by the administration to eliminate the student newspaper violates students' right to free speech, unless the school can show a legitimate educational reason for removing the option to participate in a class … that publishes award-winning material,” said Nebraska Press Association attorney Max Kautsch.

“It is hard to imagine what that legitimate reason could be,” he added.