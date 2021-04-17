Grain Belt Express promises stronger electric grid — if Missouri lawmakers don't kill it

About a third of Kansas and Missouri landowners on the route have signed easement agreements with the company, which is prepared to pay $35 million to the landowners, said Nicole Luckey, Invenergy's vice president of regulatory affairs. The offer includes payments for land easements and for structures built for the line on landowners' property. Luckey put the average payment to landowners at $150,000.

Robyn Henke said she and her husband, a sixth generation farmer, bought part of their land in Salisbury just weeks before learning the transmission line would be constructed through it. They've been fighting the project for eight years.

"It's getting to where we're worried about not wanting [their sons] to farm, so they don't have to go through this," Henke said tearfully. "We want their future to be better than this. We don't want them to have to fight for the land that we've had."

But not everyone along the route opposes the project.

Donna Inglis, who owns a farm with her husband in Randolph County, said she's negotiated with Invenergy just as she did with three companies that built pipelines through their land.

"If no one were in favor of progress ... we would still be living by a kerosene lamp and going to the outhouse," she said. "You have to be in favor of progress."