GRACIE HANEBORG

𝙈𝙞𝙙𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙧 /// 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚 /// 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧
The details: She scored 33 goals and had 15 assists to lead North Platte to the state tournament. She also has the school record for career goals (75 in just three seasons) and match (six).
What she’s known for: “Her foot skills are phenomenal and she can maneuver around anyone on the field. She is a top-notch competitor who has the drive of a marathon runner and the aggression of a warrior.” — North Platte coach Sarah Kaminski
