Government, consumers want lower EV prices, but automakers still pricing high

"We got to make sure that electric vehicles are not just a luxury item ...," he told the news outlet. "First, we have to make sure we are producing them at scale, drive those costs down. And, again, we don't have time for that to simply play out on its own."

Pricing matters

Vehicle pricing is important "because people spend their hard-earned money in order to buy something," Browne said, "so pricing is always at the top of everybody's mind."

EVs once were thought of as a "pragmatic" purchase — not one made for the cool elements of the vehicle, said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds.com Inc., a vehicle information website.

Then came Elon Musk and his Tesla brand. "They brought out their Model S and it was like: 'Oh, wow, an EV can be sexy, can be cool, can have good range,'" Caldwell said. "It's more expensive, but then all of a sudden that attracts a different type of buyer."

A 2021 Tesla Model 3 sedan, the cheapest of the brand's four vehicles, ranges from $37,990 to $54,990, according to Edmunds. On the higher end, the Model X SUV ranges from $89,990 to $119,990.