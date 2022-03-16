Goodwill Gives Electronics the Power to Change Lives

From the smallest camera to the largest computer, all electronics have the power to improve the community. Make the most of your household technology by donating what you no longer need to Goodwill. On January 8th from 10AM – 2PM, bring electronics of all brands and conditions to Goodwill’s Electronics Recycling Drive at 4555 Vine Street in Lincoln. Your technology supports local job seekers while reducing the size of our local landfill.

Gently used electronics will be sold in Goodwill’s thrift stores, where the revenue helps local job seekers find work. For 25 years, Goodwill’s Job Connection Center in downtown Lincoln has provided free, employment-related assistance to anyone looking for a job. Goodwill also provides funding to community organizations that help individuals overcome traditional barriers to employment, including disabilities, language barriers, experience in the criminal justice system and reliance on public supports.

Electronics that cannot be resold will be refurbished or responsibly recycled, thanks to Goodwill’s partnership with Dell Reconnect. At Dell recycling centers, systems are broken down in an environmentally responsible manner, and the individual parts are used to create new technology. In 2021 alone, Lincoln Goodwill recycled over 50,000 pounds of electronics with Dell.

Powered on or powered off, your electronics have the power to change lives. To learn more or find a Goodwill donation center near you, visit www.lincolngoodwill.org.