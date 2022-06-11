Golf roundup

Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel banked $4.75 million on Saturday by winning the richest tournament in golf history.

Schwartzel held on for a one-shot victory at the inaugural LIV Golf event outside London to secure the $4 million prize for the individual victory — along with another $750,000 from his share of the $3 million purse earned by his four-man Stinger team for topping the team rankings.

Schwartzel collected more prize money from winning the three-day, 54-hole event than he had from the last four years combined. Not that it could match the sense of sporting achievement that he felt after his win at Augusta National in 2011.

"Money is one thing, but there you're playing for prestige, history," he said. "Winning a major will always top anything you do."

This hefty check has come at a cost to Schwartzel's career status, having resigned his membership on the PGA Tour to play on the unsanctioned series without a waiver.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think we could play for that much money in golf," Schwartzel, who had not won a PGA or European tour event since 2016, told the crowd.

Pressed in the news conference, he dismissed criticism of the windfall coming from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

"Where the money comes from is not something … that I've ever looked at playing in my 20 years career," the South African said. "I think if I start digging everywhere where we played, you could find fault in anything."

Finau, defending champ McIlroy share RBC Canadian lead: Tony Finau birdied the final hole for an 8-under 62 and a share of the RBC Canadian Open lead with defending champion Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy had a 65 to match Finau at 11-under 199 at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto.

McIlroy had to wait three years to defend his 2019 title because of the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled golf's fourth-oldest championship the last two years.

Birdies help Kinhult take LPGA lead: Frida Kinhult birdied the par-5 18th for a 4-under 67 and the second-round lead in the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway Township, New Jersey.

The 22-year-old Swede who starred at Florida State is seeking her first tour victory.

“It felt pretty good out there,” Kinhult said. “The course has been a very scorable one this weekend and I have to keep it going. I know I can’t go out there (Sunday) and just make pars.”

Kinhult also birdied Nos. 8, 12 and 13 — all par 4s — in a bogey-free round in overcast and mostly calm conditions at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. She had a 9-under 133 total.

Jaidee, seeking first Champions win, grabs share of lead: Thongchai Jaidee shot a 7-under 65 for a share of the second-round lead with Miguel Angel Jimenez in the PGA Tour Champions’ American Family Insurance Championship in Madison, Wisconsin.

Thongchai birdied Nos. 14-16 and closed the bogey-free round at University Ridge with two pars. The 52-year-old Thai player is winless on the 50-and-over tour. He has 19 international victories.

