Golf roundup

Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith are in a Detroit duel.

Finau shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to match Pendrith at 21-under 195 with a round left in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

"If we put together a good round, might be a two-man race," Finau said.

The 3M Open winner last week in Minnesota, Finau is trying to become the first to win consecutive regular-season tournaments in three years.

"I probably have more pressure just because I've never won before and Tony's a multiple winner and he won last week," said Pendrith, who was a stroke a ahead entering the round and birdied four of the last five holes for a 66.

Pendrith had third-round lead by three shots last October at the Bermuda Championship before closing with a 76 and finishing a career-high fifth. In March, he was 13th at the Players Championship and came away with a career-best $327,222 payday — and a broken rib.

Rookie of the year front-runner Cameron Young (65) was four strokes back. He matched the Detroit Golf Club record with a 63 on Friday.

"I have to play a ridiculous round of golf to have any chance," Young said.

Stephan Jaeger was five shots back after a 65. Patrick Cantlay, No. 4 in the world ranking, was six shots behind after a 66.

Eagle puts Crocker up 2 at Hero Open: Sean Crocker's chip-in eagle on the par-5 18th hole gave him a two-stroke lead headed into the final round at the Hero Open in St. Andrews, Scotland.

The American, bidding for his first European tour title, finished at 3-under 69 to keep Jens Dantorp of Sweden two shots behind after three rounds at Fairmont St. Andrews.

Crocker, who started the day with a one-shot lead, moved to 18 under for the tournament as he goes for a wire-to-wire win.

Ko, Boutier lead Women's Scottish Open by 1: Lydia Ko was joined by Celine Boutier at the top of the leaderboard after the third round of the Women's Scottish Open in Irvine, Scotland.

France's Boutier shot a 5-under-par 67 — five birdies on the front nine — to make up four shots on the New Zealander, who could manage only a 1-under 71. Ko offset three bogeys with a birdie finish at Dundonald Links.

Canada's Maude-Aimee Leblanc started and finished with birdies for a 66 which lifted her to second place alongside Germany's Leonie Harm at 14 under, one shot off the lead.

Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea (70) and Lilia Vu of the United States (71) were two off the lead going into the last round.

No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko was at 1 under overall, and defending champion Ryann O'Toole at 4 under.

Stenson gets enough birdies to lead LIV event: Henrik Stenson overcame a double bogey on his third hole with a long eagle putt and enough birdies for a 2-under 69 at windy Trump National Bedminster and a three-shot lead over Dustin Johnson in the LIV Golf Invitational in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Two weeks ago, Stenson had just missed the cut in the British Open and was still the Ryder Cup captain for Europe. Now the 46-year-old Swede is 18 holes away from a $4 million prize, more than double the biggest check of his career.

"It was a bit of a grind at times, and then we kind of came through with some really good shots and made some nice putts," Stenson said.

He was at 9-under 133, as only 13 players from the 48-man field remained under par.