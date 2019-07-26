Matthew Fitzpatrick shot a 6-under 64 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the World Golf Championships' St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee.
The 24-year-old Englishman birdied the first four holes and finished with seven birdies and a bogey. He took the lead with his fifth birdie and added two more on the back nine to finish at 9-under 131 at TPC Southwind.
Billy Horschel (66), Patrick Cantlay (68), Cameron Smith (68) and first-round leader Jon Rahm (71) were tied for second. Shugo Imahira (69) was another stroke back.
Top-ranked Brooks Koepka had a 67 to match 2018 FedEx Cup champ Justin Rose (68), Bubba Watson (70), Ian Poulter (69), Webb Simpson (66), and Alex Noren (69) at 5 under. Mitchell native Nate Lashley shot a second-round even-par 70 to sit in a tie for 13th.
Barracuda Championship: Tom Hoge topped the leaderboard with 21 points Friday when second-round play at Montreaux Golf and Country Club was suspended for the day after a long delay because of lightning and heavy rain in Reno, Nevada.
Hoge scored eight points in the second round, finishing with five birdies and two bogeys in the modified Stableford event that awards eight points for albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par, and subtracts a point for bogey and three for double bogey or worse.
LPGA: Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park shot a bogey-free 66 to take the clubhouse lead at 9-under 133 Friday in the second round of the Evian Championship in Evian-Les Bains, France.
The lead could have been more but Park three-putted the 18th for the second straight day at Evian Resort Golf Club.
Park, who is looking to win a third major title, is one shot ahead of first-round leader Paula Creamer and Mi Hyang Lee, who were still on the course.
Senior British Open: Wes Short Jr. shot his second straight 3-under 67 on Friday to take a one-shot lead after two rounds in England.
After an up-and-down second round at Royal Lytham & St. Annes that included a double bogey on the par-4 sixth, Short closed with three straight birdies to post 6-under 134 and take the solo lead at a senior major for the first time.
Fellow American Scott Dunlap shot 68 and was one shot back. He bounced back from an early double bogey on the par-3 fourth.