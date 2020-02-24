Going in good 'Directions'

If you're a regular readers of the printed Sunday Journal Star, you probably already have seen our annual Directions publication. It comes out in late February year -- often a colder and cloudy time when some good news is very welcome.

And Directions is good news. It tracks the people, businesses and forces that are taking the economy and the lifestyle of Lincoln and southeast Nebraska to new and better places.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The section is a monumental effort on the part of our staff. Everyone in the newsroom chips in with stories and art. The ad sales staff makes sure that businesses who want to share in the powerful message get the chance to be represented in ads. And it all happens while folks continue about their regular work cover news and doing what needs to be done to keep the area's leading media website up to date and produce a daily newspaper.

If you haven't seen the publication in its print form, you'll the dozens of stories from the section as they rotate onto our website. We'll flow them on amid breaking and daily news in the coming week for people who'd rather nibble at the news feast than dine on it all at once.

We're grateful for the chance to tell these stories of success, growth and change. And we're grateful for your support as we pursue them. As we work together, we can, indeed, take our community in new and exciting Directions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.