GNC files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection; 4 Lincoln stores remain open
GNC files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection; 4 Lincoln stores remain open

Health and wellness company GNC Holdings has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It is looking to close at least 800 to 1,200 stores.

The company said in a statement that it's looking to restructure its balance sheet at the same time it explores finding a potential buyer, with a minimum purchase price of at least $760 million.

GNC and all of its subsidiaries, which include four stores in Lincoln, remain open for business.

The company expects to confirm a standalone plan of reorganization or consummate a sale that will allow the business to exit from the bankruptcy process in the fall.

