GM will be a leaner company post-coronavirus, Barra says

Last month, GM’s ramp-up of pickups was derailed because it could not get the flow of parts it needed from suppliers in Mexico to support bringing back second-shift workers at GM’s Flint Assembly and Fort Wayne Assembly plants. GM builds its heavy-duty pickups at Flint and its light-duty at Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The vehicles already face lower-than-usual supply because of the 40-day UAW strike against GM last fall. The pickups, which carry fat profit margins, are crucial to GM’s bottom line.

“If there is a supply issue, we’ll prioritize trucks,” Barra said. GM is ready to make productions changes if necessary, she said.

GM also is monitoring the next several weeks for a possible second wave of the coronavirus, Barra said. She said GM is being careful on costs as the country inches closer to business as usual.

“GM will come out of this with a lower cost system overall based on what we’ve learned and found ways to trim costs,” Barra said.

Those include eliminating complexity in vehicle production to only build trim levels customers will buy without needing heavy discounts. Barra said, “There’s been a lot of work being done there.”

Barra did not mention any planned job cuts as a cost-cutting measure.