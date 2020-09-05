GM forms alliance with Honda to develop future products in North America

Share the big costs

Analysts said the deal makes sense given the industry has been seeing and likely will continue to see more of these kinds of joint ventures and strategic alliances to achieve costly technological advancements to compete. It is better to “share than go it alone,” said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for Autotrader in Detroit.

“This is very significant news. GM and Honda have been working on a number of projects over the years,” Krebs said. “This takes their relationship to a whole new level. What’s notable about Honda is that it has remained fervently independent while others merge or do joint ventures.”

It is a low-risk and potentially high-reward move for both automakers, said David Whiston, auto analyst for Morningstar.

“If they focus on where each is strong, that brings up interesting scenarios for GM’s car business. Will GM use a Honda platform to keep a subcompact offering after the Sonic ends? Will the Malibu move to an Accord platform?” Whiston said.

He noted that Honda excels at making cars and GM is good at light trucks. There’s overlap in SUVs and midsize pickups.