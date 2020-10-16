YMCA Team Triathlon to benefit Lincoln kids in need

The YMCA of Lincoln is hosting a one-of-a-kind Team Triathlon to benefit the Association’s annual Strong Kids campaign. The Team Triathlon includes teams of up to 10 people working together for fun, prizes, and to raise money to help all kids utilize Y facilities and programming, no matter their income.

The Team Triathlon is underway and will continue through Nov. 22. The entry fee is $30 per person. Teams in the Recreational Division will swim 45 miles, bike 445 miles and run 245 miles. Teams in the Competitive Division will swim 45 miles, bike 645 miles and run 445 miles. All team members will swim, bike and run on their own and report their miles through a tracking system until teams hit their goals.

Registration is open at www.ymcalincoln.org/events/team-triathlon.

The event supports the YMCA’s annual Strong Kids campaign, which provided over $2.5 million of program and financial assistance to more than 900 children in 2019. The YMCA is currently accepting donations to the campaign at www.ymcalincoln.org/give-now.

