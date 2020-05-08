YMCA donates 18K diapers to Center for People in Need

More than 18,000 diapers were collected for low-income families in a recent diaper drive held by the YMCA of Lincoln in partnership with the Center for People in Need.
YMCA members dropped off diapers at four YMCA facilities from April 16-30.
“The need for diapers has increased over the past few weeks,” said Chris Funk, the Center’s executive director. “The financial strain of the pandemic is affecting parents’ ability to buy diapers, which is why it’s so important for our organization to have them available. We cannot thank the YMCA and its members enough for their generosity.”
Low-income parents in need of assistance with diapers are encouraged to visit the Center during its food distributions, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. Check-in staff will provide parents with a temporary Center card, if they don’t already have one, which will allow them to get diapers from the Center once a month.
“Recent strain on supply chains caused a hiccup in our latest diaper order, which made the YMCA diaper drive even more impactful,” said Steve Sheridan, the Center’s deputy director. “Their drive replenished our stock at a very critical time. Thank you to everyone who participated.”
Nearly one in three American families with children ages 0-3 cannot afford to buy diapers. Children who do not have clean diapers can experience health disparities such as diaper rash and even child abuse. Infants and toddlers require eight to 12 diapers each day, which can cost families $70 to $80 per month.
If you are interested in helping low-income parents keep their children healthy and happy, contact the Center at 402-476-4357 to arrange a no-contact diaper donation, or ship diapers directly from an online retailer to the Center at 3901 N. 27th Street, Lincoln NE 68521.
