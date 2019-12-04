Woods Charitable Fund grants over $300K to nonprofits

Woods Charitable Fund’s board of directors approved grants in its fall grant cycle totaling $312,600 to 20 tax-exempt organizations at its November meeting.
Four of the grants support organizations and projects developing leadership and advocacy skills for adults and youth. Leadership Lincoln will receive funds for programming for leadership development to support underrepresented voices, while grants to Inclusive Communities, the Nebraska Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Coalition and the Nebraska Human Resources Research Foundation support programming for Lincoln youth to build those skills.
The largest percentage of the granted funding – 45 percent – will support civic and community agencies. Additionally, 32 percent of the grants benefit human services organizations, and 18 percent benefit education programs. About 5 percent funds arts and culture projects and organizations.
To date in 2019, Woods Charitable Fund has paid grants totaling $1,354,200. The Fund has paid grants totaling $101,282,807 since its inception in 1941.
Woods Charitable Fund makes grants twice a year to tax-exempt organizations seeking funding for Lincoln-focused programs in the areas of human services, civic and community, education, arts and culture, and through its Breakthrough Initiative Grant program. For more information on funding guidelines, call 402-436-5971, visit woodscharitable.org or write to Tom Woods, Kathy Steinauer Smith or Nicole Juranek at 1248 O St., Suite 1130, Lincoln, NE 68508, or at info@woodscharitable.org.
Grants approved for funding
Bridges to Hope ($16,600) – To support a staff position for this organization providing household goods, clothing and personal items to those re-entering society after incarceration.
CASA for Lancaster County ($15,000) – General operating support for this organization that provides volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children going through the court system.
Center for People in Need ($6,000) – General operating support for this organization that provides services to low-income people to address their basic needs and help them achieve economic independence.
CenterPointe ($10,000) – Continued funding for Artists on the Edge and Writers’ Wordshop, creative opportunities for adults with mental-health issues or in recovery.
Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation ($7,000) – For the Apostle Islands Area Community Fund in support of Madeline Island, Wisconsin.
Families Inspiring Families ($10,000) – For support of “Shadows and Light: Untold Stories,” a theatrical production in spring 2020 to share the stories of people who have experienced trauma, court involvement and/or family violence.
Food Bank of Lincoln ($6,000) – General operating support for this organization working to alleviate hunger in Southeast Nebraska.
Girls Code Lincoln ($5,000) – For operational and planning expenses for this organization providing computer coding classes and workshops in Lincoln.
Girls Incorporated of Omaha ($15,000) – For support of the Eureka program providing a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum for Lincoln girls in grades 8-12 with community partners.
Inclusive Communities ($8,500) – In support of Lincoln high school students and staff participating in IncluCity Leadership Camp, a four-day residential leadership camp to help students appreciate differences and reduce acts of school violence.
Leadership Lincoln ($30,000) – A two-year grant in support of the organization’s Advocates cohort, which develops strong leaders with a focus on advocating for underrepresented voices.
Lincoln/Lancaster County Habitat for Humanity ($40,000) – Two-year funding for a homeownership coordinator position to work with this organization that builds and rehabilitates housing for low-income Lincoln families.
The Madonna Foundation ($27,500) – Support of renovations and conversion of the Thomas C. Woods III House.
Nebraska Children and Families Foundation ($15,000) – Funding for the Learn and Earn to Achieve Potential (LEAP) youth education and employment initiative in collaboration with the HUB Central Access Point for Young Adults.
Nebraska Cultural Endowment ($6,000) – Funding for this endowment that matches funds pledged from the State of Nebraska to support arts and humanities programming across the state.
Nebraska Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Coalition (Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence) ($20,000) – Two-year support of an advocacy and empowerment program focused on high school youth.
Nebraska Human Resources Research Foundation ($20,000) – Continued support of an administrative position at this leadership development program that pairs college students as leadership mentors for students in grades 1-12.
Stand for Schools ($15,000) – Continued general operating support for this organization advancing public education in Nebraska.
Sunrise Communications (KZUM Radio) ($20,000) – General operating support for this Lincoln community radio station.
YWCA of Lincoln ($20,000) – General operating support and support of social justice initiatives for this organization working to eliminate racism and empower women.
