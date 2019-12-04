Woods Charitable Fund grants over $300K to nonprofits

Woods Charitable Fund’s board of directors approved grants in its fall grant cycle totaling $312,600 to 20 tax-exempt organizations at its November meeting.

Four of the grants support organizations and projects developing leadership and advocacy skills for adults and youth. Leadership Lincoln will receive funds for programming for leadership development to support underrepresented voices, while grants to Inclusive Communities, the Nebraska Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Coalition and the Nebraska Human Resources Research Foundation support programming for Lincoln youth to build those skills.

The largest percentage of the granted funding – 45 percent – will support civic and community agencies. Additionally, 32 percent of the grants benefit human services organizations, and 18 percent benefit education programs. About 5 percent funds arts and culture projects and organizations.

To date in 2019, Woods Charitable Fund has paid grants totaling $1,354,200. The Fund has paid grants totaling $101,282,807 since its inception in 1941.