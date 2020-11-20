Woods Charitable Fund grants over $500K to nonprofits

Woods Charitable Fund’s Board of Directors approved grants in its fall grant cycle totaling $540,000 to 19 tax-exempt organizations at its November meeting.
The largest percentage of the granted funding – 51 percent – will support human services agencies. Additionally, 29 percent of the grants benefit education programs, and 10 percent are for arts and culture projects and organizations. Another 10 percent fund civic and community projects and organizations.
To date in 2020, Woods Charitable Fund has paid grants totaling $1,151,500. The Fund has paid grants totaling $102,609,307 since its inception in 1941.
Woods Charitable Fund makes grants twice a year to tax-exempt organizations seeking funding for Lincoln-focused programs in the areas of human services, civic and community, education, arts and culture, and through its Breakthrough Initiative Grant program.
For more information, call 402-436-5971, visit www.woodscharitable.org or write to Tom Woods, Kathy Steinauer Smith or Nicole Juranek at 1248 O St., Suite 1130, Lincoln, NE 68508, or at info@woodscharitable.org.
Approved for funding in November:
ACLU Nebraska Foundation, Inc. ($40,000) – Two-year support for a court-watching project in Lancaster County and related educational outreach.
Bridges to Hope ($45,000) – Two-year continued staffing support for this organization providing household goods, clothing and personal items for those re-entering society after incarceration.
Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties ($30,000) – Staffing support for the organization’s Financial Education and Coaching program.
Dimensions Educational Research Foundation ($25,000) – Two-year funding for staff development for Lincoln early-childhood care professionals.
Food Bank of Lincoln ($20,000) – A general operating grant toward the Food Bank’s mission to alleviate hunger in Southeast Nebraska.
Girl Scouts-Spirit of Nebraska ($10,000) – For a summer program for girls in outreach programming at Title I Lincoln Public Schools.
HUB Central Access Point for Young Adults ($30,000) – General operating support for this organization supporting youth transitioning to adulthood who are disconnected from family and the community.
Lincoln Arts Council ($20,000) – For coordination of arts programming with Lincoln community and nonprofit organizations.
Lincoln Community Learning Centers ($130,000) – Two-year support for leadership positions within this collaborative program providing services for Lincoln Public Schools’ students, their families and neighborhoods.
Lincoln Medical Education Partnership ($10,000) – General operating support for the School Community Intervention and Prevention (SCIP) program, which works with community partners to provide mental, behavioral and emotional health care for students.
Malone Community Center ($12,500) – General operating support for the community center serving Lincoln’s African-American community and the Malone neighborhood.
Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach ($40,000) – Two-year support for the Homeless Diversion program, which works to find or keep housing options for those homeless or about to become homeless.
Mental Health Association of Nebraska ($30,000) – Funding for staffing for its Living Room project, which provides a mental health respite location in coordination with its REAL peer-support program.
Nebraska Cultural Endowment ($10,000) – Project support for expansion of marketing for this endowment that matches funds pledged from the State of Nebraska to support arts and humanities programming across the state.
Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence ($12,500) – General operating support for this advocacy organization committed to preventing and eliminating sexual and domestic violence.
Nebraska Writers Collective ($15,000) – Support for Louder Than a Bomb performance poetry program at Lincoln/Lancaster County public schools and the Writers’ Block program at the Lincoln Correctional Center.
Omaha Performing Arts Society ($10,000) – Funding for participation of Lancaster County students in the Nebraska High School Theater Awards program.
Planned Parenthood of the Heartland ($20,000) – Continued support of educational staffing and programming in Lincoln.
Rabble Mill ($30,000) – General operating support for this organization that provides life and professional skills for at-risk youth in Lincoln.
