Woods Charitable Fund grants over $500K to nonprofits

Lincoln Medical Education Partnership ($10,000) – General operating support for the School Community Intervention and Prevention (SCIP) program, which works with community partners to provide mental, behavioral and emotional health care for students.

Malone Community Center ($12,500) – General operating support for the community center serving Lincoln’s African-American community and the Malone neighborhood.

Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach ($40,000) – Two-year support for the Homeless Diversion program, which works to find or keep housing options for those homeless or about to become homeless.

Mental Health Association of Nebraska ($30,000) – Funding for staffing for its Living Room project, which provides a mental health respite location in coordination with its REAL peer-support program.

Nebraska Cultural Endowment ($10,000) – Project support for expansion of marketing for this endowment that matches funds pledged from the State of Nebraska to support arts and humanities programming across the state.