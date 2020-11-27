Woods Charitable Fund elects new board member, officers

Woods Charitable Fund, a private grant-making foundation, has elected officers and a new member to its board of directors. Suk Wortman was elected to the board during the Fund’s November board meeting.
Wortman is director of direct marketing at the Arbor Day Foundation, which has the mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. In this role, she leads membership and mass market fundraising for more than 1 million members and supporters to use trees as a solution to many global issues including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation, poverty and hunger.
Before starting at the Arbor Day Foundation in 2016, Wortman worked in marketing and sales positions at financial tech, bio-tech and agricultural businesses in Nebraska and Illinois. She received a bachelor of arts degree from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, in business communication management and legal studies in business. She is a member of the capital campaign committee of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church and volunteers with the Food Bank of Lincoln.
“Suk’s experience as a very skilled and forward-thinking professional will be of great benefit to Woods,” said Candice Howell, former vice chairwoman of the WCF board of directors whose position Wortman is filling. “She has shown a great deal of commitment to the Arbor Day Foundation and her volunteer efforts within Lincoln. I’m confident she will bring the same dedication and inclusive spirit to Woods as it strives to make the best grant-making decisions.”
Woods Charitable Fund also elected officers at its November meeting. Those elected were Nelle Woods Jamison, chairwoman; Ed Wimes, vice chairman; Hank Woods, treasurer; Michael J. Tavlin, assistant treasurer; and Tom Woods, president and board secretary. Michelle Suarez, Pablo Cervantes and Jay Conrad are continuing members of the board.
Woods Charitable Fund makes grants twice a year to tax-exempt organizations seeking funding for Lincoln-focused programs in the areas of human services, civic and community, education, and arts and culture, and through its Breakthrough Initiative Grant program. The Fund has granted more than $100 million since its inception in 1941. For more information on funding guidelines, call 402-436-5971, visit www.woodscharitable.org or write to Tom Woods, Kathy Steinauer Smith or Nicole Juranek at 1248 O St., Suite 1130, Lincoln, NE 68508 or at info@woodscharitable.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!