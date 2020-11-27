Woods Charitable Fund elects new board member, officers

Woods Charitable Fund, a private grant-making foundation, has elected officers and a new member to its board of directors. Suk Wortman was elected to the board during the Fund’s November board meeting.

Wortman is director of direct marketing at the Arbor Day Foundation, which has the mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. In this role, she leads membership and mass market fundraising for more than 1 million members and supporters to use trees as a solution to many global issues including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation, poverty and hunger.

Before starting at the Arbor Day Foundation in 2016, Wortman worked in marketing and sales positions at financial tech, bio-tech and agricultural businesses in Nebraska and Illinois. She received a bachelor of arts degree from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, in business communication management and legal studies in business. She is a member of the capital campaign committee of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church and volunteers with the Food Bank of Lincoln.