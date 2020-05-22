Woods Charitable Fund awards $1.8M in grants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Woods Charitable Fund’s Board of Directors approved new and renewal grants in its spring grant cycle totaling $1,852,500 to 16 tax-exempt organizations at its May meeting.

The directors unanimously approved a motion to maintain the fund’s target payout amount despite experiencing a significant drop in its endowment in recent months.

“We as a board recognized the importance to maintain our target payout," said Woods Board Chair Nelle Woods Jamison. "Now, more than ever, we need to assist our community during these challenging times.”

Grants approved included funding for several organizations serving Lincoln’s New American communities. Grants support the Asian Community and Cultural Center, El Centro de las Américas, Good Neighbor Community Center, Lincoln Literacy, Yazda and the Center for Legal Immigration Assistance, which provide basic needs, language, translation, case management or legal services.

The awarded grants included Woods Charitable Fund’s third Breakthrough Initiative Grant, which supports promising and groundbreaking programs, collaborations or organizational best practices in Lincoln’s nonprofits. This grant was awarded to Lincoln Literacy to expand its job-skills training classes. The grant is pledged for $500,000 over three years and provides for staffing and operating support.