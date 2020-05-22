Woods Charitable Fund awards $1.8M in grants

Woods Charitable Fund’s Board of Directors approved new and renewal grants in its spring grant cycle totaling $1,852,500 to 16 tax-exempt organizations at its May meeting.
The directors unanimously approved a motion to maintain the fund’s target payout amount despite experiencing a significant drop in its endowment in recent months.
“We as a board recognized the importance to maintain our target payout," said Woods Board Chair Nelle Woods Jamison. "Now, more than ever, we need to assist our community during these challenging times.”
Grants approved included funding for several organizations serving Lincoln’s New American communities. Grants support the Asian Community and Cultural Center, El Centro de las Américas, Good Neighbor Community Center, Lincoln Literacy, Yazda and the Center for Legal Immigration Assistance, which provide basic needs, language, translation, case management or legal services.
The awarded grants included Woods Charitable Fund’s third Breakthrough Initiative Grant, which supports promising and groundbreaking programs, collaborations or organizational best practices in Lincoln’s nonprofits. This grant was awarded to Lincoln Literacy to expand its job-skills training classes. The grant is pledged for $500,000 over three years and provides for staffing and operating support.
“We are grateful, excited and humbled that Woods Charitable Fund, through its generosity, has entrusted Lincoln Literacy with such an awesome responsibility by providing this grant,” said Lincoln Literacy Executive Director Clayton Naff. “Even before the pandemic hit, many Lincoln families were mired in poverty for lack of skills to land living-wage jobs. Now, the challenge is greater and more urgent. Together with our partners and our volunteers, we’re ready to rise up and meet it.”
Woods Charitable Fund also continued support for Collective Impact Lincoln, a collaborative project led by Civic Nebraska that received WCF’s Breakthrough Initiative Grant in 2017. The project, partnering with South of Downtown Community Development Organization and Nebraska Appleseed, creates resident-led investment and change focused in six core neighborhoods.
The largest percentage of the granted funding – 58 percent – will support civic and community organizations serving Lincoln. Additionally, 29 percent will fund education agencies and projects, while 12 percent of the grants will benefit human services organizations. About 1 percent will support arts and culture agencies.
Woods Charitable Fund makes grants twice a year to tax-exempt organizations seeking funding for Lincoln-focused programs in the areas of Human Services, Civic and Community, Education, and Arts and Culture, and through its Breakthrough Initiative Grant program. It has granted more than $100 million since its inception in 1941.
For more information, call 402-436-5971, visit woodscharitable.org or write to Tom Woods, Kathy Steinauer Smith or Nicole Juranek at 1248 O St., Suite 1130, Lincoln, NE 68508, or at info@woodscharitable.org.
Organizations approved for funding by Woods Charitable Fund in May were:
Asian Community and Cultural Center ($130,000) – Two grants: A two-year general operating grant for $60,000 for this organization that supports Lincoln’s Asian and New American communities; and a $70,000 collaborative grant with El Centro de las Américas to provide education and legal immigration services for clients studying to become U.S. citizens.
Center for Legal Immigration Assistance ($25,000) – General operating support for this organization that provides legal services to low-income immigrants and refugees.
Civic Nebraska ($900,000) – Three-year continued support for Collective Impact Lincoln, a collaboration with South of Downtown Community Development Organization and Nebraska Appleseed to create resident-led investment and change in six Lincoln neighborhoods. This project received WCF’s first Breakthrough Initiative Grant in 2017 for $1.175 million.
Community Crops ($7,500) – Continued funding for the Yazidi Farmer Outreach Program at this organization that works to help the community grow and enjoy healthy, local food.
El Centro de las Américas ($30,000) – Continued support for family-support services at this cultural center that serves Lincoln’s Hispanic/Latino population and the community.
Good Neighbor Community Center ($60,000) – Two-year general operating support for this agency that provides basic and emergency needs and the MENA Hope Project, serving Lincoln’s New Americans from the Middle East and North Africa.
Legal Aid of Nebraska ($20,000) – Continued funding for a Lincoln attorney specializing in housing legal issues for the organization’s Housing Justice Project.
Lincoln Literacy ($500,000) – A Breakthrough Initiative Grant providing three-year support for its job-skills training classes.
Lux Center for the Arts ($15,000) – To support educational outreach by this Lincoln arts center.
Outlinc Inc. ($20,000) – To support this organization’s project to create a business-focused coalition to support nondiscrimination employment policies for LGBTQ+ Nebraskans.
South of Downtown Community Development Organization ($25,000) – To support a collaborative project to host a traveling exhibition to address housing instability and coordinate with community partners for complementary events, exhibitions and conversations.
Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center ($40,000) – A two-year grant to support educational outreach at this center west of Lincoln that conserves and restores the tallgrass prairie ecosystem.
The Set Me Free Project ($30,000) – Continued funding of Lincoln programming providing prevention education on the dangers of human trafficking and social media safety for elementary, middle and high school students.
Voices of Hope Lincoln ($20,000) – Funding for sexual-assault advocacy services and technical needs for this agency that assists and advocates for victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Willard Community Center ($20,000) – General operating support for this community center serving west Lincoln.
Yazda ($10,000) – Support for operating expenses of the Yazidi Cultural Center that provides educational and information services for Lincoln’s Yazidi community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!