Woods Charitable Fund’s board of directors approved grants in its spring grant cycle totaling $297,600 to 17 tax-exempt organizations.
Five of these grants will benefit organizations providing summer programming across Lincoln. The Lincoln Community Playhouse, Lincoln Housing Charities and Willard Community Center have been awarded grants to support their programs this summer, while Bright Lights and the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools have received funds to help with planning to boost their ability to provide summer programs in the future.
The largest percentage of the granted funding – 53% – will support human services agencies serving Lincoln. Additionally, 22% funds civic and community organizations, while 17% of the grants benefit arts and cultural programs. About 8% supports educational organizations. One grant, for ynpnLNK, supports a miscellaneous organization.
Woods Charitable Fund makes grants twice a year to tax-exempt organizations seeking funding for Lincoln-focused programs in the areas of human services, civic and community, education and arts and culture, and through its Breakthrough Initiative Grant program. For more information on funding guidelines, call 402-436-5971, visit woodscharitable.org or write to Tom Woods, Kathy Steinauer Smith or Nicole Juranek at 1248 O St., Suite 1130, Lincoln, NE 68508, or at info@woodscharitable.org.
Approved for funding by Woods Charitable Fund:
Bright Lights Inc. ($5,100) – To support a strategic plan for this organization that provides summer academic and enrichment courses for elementary- and middle-school students.
Center for Rural Affairs ($20,000) – General-operating support for advocacy work in Lancaster County to benefit low- and moderate-income Nebraskans.
Flatwater Shakespeare Company ($15,000) – Continued general-operating support for this performing arts organization.
Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools ($10,000) – To support a strategic business plan for its Spark summer programming.
HopeSpoke ($35,000) – Continued support of a project to boost salaries, training and other incentives for staff at this organization that provides child-centered, family-focused mental health services for low-income families.
Legal Aid of Nebraska ($25,000) – Support of a Lincoln attorney specializing in housing legal issues for the organization’s Housing Justice Project.
Lied Center for Performing Arts ($25,000) – For planning and implementing a project to provide programming to Lincoln Public Schools students.
Lincoln Community Playhouse ($10,000) – Support of its summer Theater Arts Academy.
Lincoln Housing Charities ($5,000) – Support of Expanding Horizons, a free summer enrichment program for children in Lincoln’s Air Park neighborhood.
Lincoln Medical Education Partnership ($15,000) – Support of the School Community Intervention and Prevention (SCIP) program, which supports students’ mental, behavioral and emotional health.
The Mediation Center ($9,500) – For work with a peer-to-peer restorative justice project at two Lincoln high schools.
OpenSky Policy Institute ($10,000) – To support a journalism project for this organization that promotes public discussion and conducts research on fiscal policy.
Planned Parenthood of the Heartland Inc. ($20,000) – Continued support of educational staffing and programming in Lincoln.
Released and Restored ($55,000) – A two-year grant to support empowerment programming provided to women from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln.
The Set Me Free Project ($20,000) – Continued funding of programming in Lincoln that focuses on prevention education on the dangers of human trafficking and social media safety for elementary, middle and high school students.
Willard Community Center Corp. ($13,000) – To support staffing and expenses for youth and summer programming at this community center serving west Lincoln.
ynpnLNK ($5,000) – To support start-up expenses for this Lincoln chapter of the Young Nonprofit Professionals Network.