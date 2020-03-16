Over 300 supporters of the Lied Center for Performing Arts donned hats and costumes, and enjoyed being the stars on the Lied Center’s 30- by 70-foot main stage Feb. 15 at the Friends of Lied’s 15th biennial gala, “Wonderland at the Lied: A Mad Hatter’s Ball.”

Expenses were still being processed at press time, but the event raised total revenue of $136,000 to support the Friends of Lied’s mission to provide in-state programming, free tickets for underserved children and adults, and educational outreach across the state, said Amy Ossian, the Lied Center’s membership manager.

The Friends of Lied board of directors, with leadership by gala co-chairs Jan Cook of Grand Island and Roxane Swanson of Lincoln, chose the Wonderland theme. The overall design of the event was a collaborative effort between the gala co-chairs and Tom Gosinski of Cozad and Kathy McCoy of Lincoln, who led the decorations committee.

Inspiration for the whimsical event design was drawn from illustrations in Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” as well as more modern film adaptations.

“Vibrant colors were used with a focus on red, representing both painted roses and the Queen of Hearts, which fit nicely with an event taking place on the weekend of Valentine’s Day,” Ossian said.