Over 300 supporters of the Lied Center for Performing Arts donned hats and costumes, and enjoyed being the stars on the Lied Center’s 30- by 70-foot main stage Feb. 15 at the Friends of Lied’s 15th biennial gala, “Wonderland at the Lied: A Mad Hatter’s Ball.”
Expenses were still being processed at press time, but the event raised total revenue of $136,000 to support the Friends of Lied’s mission to provide in-state programming, free tickets for underserved children and adults, and educational outreach across the state, said Amy Ossian, the Lied Center’s membership manager.
The Friends of Lied board of directors, with leadership by gala co-chairs Jan Cook of Grand Island and Roxane Swanson of Lincoln, chose the Wonderland theme. The overall design of the event was a collaborative effort between the gala co-chairs and Tom Gosinski of Cozad and Kathy McCoy of Lincoln, who led the decorations committee.
Inspiration for the whimsical event design was drawn from illustrations in Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” as well as more modern film adaptations.
“Vibrant colors were used with a focus on red, representing both painted roses and the Queen of Hearts, which fit nicely with an event taking place on the weekend of Valentine’s Day,” Ossian said.
Many thematic elements were incorporated, from small “Drink Me” tags on the champagne glasses to a paper rose garden in the hallway leading to the Rabbit Hole (which featured themed cookies prepared by the Rabbit Hole Bakery), to giant handmade Queen of Hearts playing cards suspended from the ceiling over the main stage.
“Many hours of designing and creating made this year’s Gala a true success,” said McCoy.
Event highlights included feasting on a three-course dinner on the main stage catered by Yes Chef Catering and enjoying cocktails by Meier's Cork 'n Bottle.
Guests were entertained by the Lincoln City Jugglers in front of the Lied Center, Clark Potter and Rose Hunter in the Lied orchestra lobby, pianist Vince Learned playing dinner music on the main stage, Musivo Live of Kansas City performing dance music on the main stage, and live jazz by Vince Learned, Darryl White, Mike Rye and Kellyn Wooten in the Johnny Carson Theater.
Guests watched a video of Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan and Artistic Director Ann Chang recorded in Berlin, Germany, where they attended a performance of the Berlin Philharmonic and visited with the orchestra’s leaders to bring them to the Lied Center for a future performance. Stephan and Chang thanked everyone for attending the gala and supporting the Lied Center.
In the upper orchestra level, guests placed bids on over 500 silent auction items, which included artwork, handcrafted jewelry and other items donated by local businesses and individuals. The event also included a live auction of trips and experiences donated by local businesses and individuals.
At the end of the day, attendees had enjoyed an evening of Wonderland magic to remember while supporting world-class performing arts.
“This event would not have been possible without the leadership of our co-chairs, Jan Cook and Roxane Swanson, Friends of Lied board members and community volunteers,” Ossian said. “We are thankful for the support of our patrons and corporate sponsors, and the generosity of all who attended the gala.”
Friends of Lied have contributed more than $6 million to the Lied Center’s mission to cultivate the performing arts in Nebraska. For more information or to make a donation, go to liedcenter.org/friends-lied.