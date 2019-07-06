{{featured_button_text}}

The second annual WingFest, brought to you by United Way’s Emerging Leaders United group, will take place from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Railyard.

This event will benefit creative learning spaces (outdoor classrooms) for United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County’s “Engage.Empower.Graduate.” funded schools.

A ticket gets you entry into the event and 14 wings. After sampling all of the wings, you can vote for your favorite to be crowned Lincoln’s Best Wing.

Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance. More details/tickets: wingfestlincoln.org.

