WingFest benefit set for Aug. 14

The third annual WingFest, brought to you by United Way’s Emerging Leaders United group, will take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Haymarket Park.

This event will support local youth by providing creative learning spaces (outdoor classrooms) through United Way's Emerging Leaders United group.

A ticket gets you entry into the event to sample eight vendors' featured wing flavor. You are guaranteed 10 total wings; then vote for your favorite! Tickets also include live music from Bert & Scott and a fireworks show. Entry for the fireworks closes at 8:45 p.m.

All attendees will be asked to follow the latest COVID-19 health guidelines. Choose from one of three ways to participate:

1) You can be in front of your vehicle tailgate style in maximum pods of six;

2) Stay inside your vehicle drive-through style with a maximum of six people per car; or

3) Take your wings to go.

Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance. For more details and tickets, go to wingfestlincoln.com.

