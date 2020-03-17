Wine pull and more seating help draw 700 guests to Russ's Wine and Food Experience

Russ’s Market hosted its 12th annual Wine and Food Experience benefit at Embassy Suites on Friday evening, Feb. 28, with a couple of new tweaks that may have helped boost attendance.
New this year – a wine pull, which sold out by 7:30 p.m. at $20 per pull, and more seating than in previous years with seats and tables on the mezzanine and in the Reserve Room – helped Russ’s Market raise its total gift to well over $400,000 in 12 years to support the Lincoln Community Playhouse.
“We sold over 700 tickets, so we have over 100 more people in attendance than we had last year,” Pat Raybould, CEO and board chairman of event organizer Russ’s Market, said at the event. “It’s a great opportunity for people to try different varieties of wine to see what they like. And the best part is helping the Playhouse provide entertainment and education programs for our community.”
You have free articles remaining.
Attendees sampled local and international wines at over 100 booths in the main ballroom, plus 13 wine booths and an upscale buffet in the Reserve Room. Local breweries Empyrean, Kinkaider and Zipline also set up booths and offered beer tastings.
In addition, guests sampled beef and seafood offerings, cheeses, gourmet desserts and other foods throughout the evening.
“Over $400,000 has been raised by Russ’s Market for the Playhouse in the last 12 years,” said Morrie Enders, executive director of Lincoln Community Playhouse. “This is the impact that is made when a local business supports a local arts organization and local people support both. The power of the community comes from the people you see every day. Together, we make Lincoln wonderful.”
Eighteen Playhouse Players donned stage costumes, served wine and sold raffle tickets for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to wine country in Napa, California. Heather Robbins of Lincoln won the trip, which includes a three-night stay in a three-star hotel in the Napa Valley region, round-trip airfare for two from Omaha, a four-day car rental and VIP wine tastings to area vineyards.
All totaled, 55 volunteers from Russ’s Market and the Playhouse helped coordinate the event. The band On the Rocks performed live music in the Reserve Room.