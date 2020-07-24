Related to this story
Most Popular
From the age of 3, James “Jim” Seacrest loved trains.
Ainsley Frederick is bringing together friends – virtually – to plan PromLNK for Lancaster County students who missed their 2020 prom. The vir…
- Updated
More than 85 local children in need will have their meals funded for five weeks this summer, thanks to a charitable donation of $5,100 raised …
- Updated
Thanks to generous donors and funding from the Lincoln Community Foundation, LGBTQ+ individuals and families can receive emergency funds to he…
- Updated
Two Lincoln businesses are helping the Piper-Hay family raise funds to buy a service dog for their 8-year-son, Lewis.
- Updated
Collective Impact Lincoln, a partnership to lift up the city’s core neighborhoods to empower resident-led positive change, extended its reach …
The Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees awarded the third cycle of Rapid Response COVID-19 grants at the June board meeting to address the cri…