Wine & Howl raises funds for Lincoln Animal Ambassadors

By making some changes to adhere to social distancing regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) managed its 12th annual Wine & Howl fundraiser at Deer Springs Winery east of Lincoln.
Originally scheduled for June 13, the event was postponed to July 18 due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions in June.
“We decided it was best to hold attendance down to 250 people to allow social distancing to keep attendees safe,” Mary Douglas, LAA president, said at the event. “That’s why we have no vendors here this year. That would add another 100 people.”
Rescue dogs were also absent from this year’s event. “I am looking forward to next year, when hopefully vendors will be able to attend and we can have lots of rescue dogs looking for their forever homes,” Douglas said.
Many attendees brought their dogs, a blanket or lawn chairs, and enjoyed an evening outside with canines, grilled food, wine, 70 raffle baskets and live music from the ’60s to today by Down the Line.
The event’s evening hours, combined with a slight breeze and tall trees that provided shade, helped keep everyone cool and comfortable on an otherwise hot day.
As one of the first in-person fundraisers in the Lincoln area since COVID-19 crowd restrictions began in early March, the event raised funds for LAA, which is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization funded entirely by donations and fundraisers. LAA addresses the root causes of animal homelessness in Lancaster County by helping pets and their people through a spay/neuter voucher program and a pet food bank. For more information, see lincolnanimalambassadors.org.
Event sponsors were the Capital Humane Society, Deer Springs Winery, Dogurt, Down the Line, Happy Dogz Rescue, Paws 4 Fun, R.U.F.F. Rescue and T Square Movers.
