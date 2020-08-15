Wine & Howl raises funds for Lincoln Animal Ambassadors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By making some changes to adhere to social distancing regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) managed its 12th annual Wine & Howl fundraiser at Deer Springs Winery east of Lincoln.

Originally scheduled for June 13, the event was postponed to July 18 due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions in June.

“We decided it was best to hold attendance down to 250 people to allow social distancing to keep attendees safe,” Mary Douglas, LAA president, said at the event. “That’s why we have no vendors here this year. That would add another 100 people.”

Rescue dogs were also absent from this year’s event. “I am looking forward to next year, when hopefully vendors will be able to attend and we can have lots of rescue dogs looking for their forever homes,” Douglas said.

Many attendees brought their dogs, a blanket or lawn chairs, and enjoyed an evening outside with canines, grilled food, wine, 70 raffle baskets and live music from the ’60s to today by Down the Line.

The event’s evening hours, combined with a slight breeze and tall trees that provided shade, helped keep everyone cool and comfortable on an otherwise hot day.