Women Investing in Nebraska (WIN) has awarded two $93,000 grants to assist a pilot program, making mental health counselors more accessible at University of Nebraska-Lincoln residence halls and helping the Nebraska Children’s Home Society expand its support network for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.
With these grants, the 190-member organization’s cumulative grants benefiting University of Nebraska and Nebraska community projects total more than $1.2 million since 2012.
Each year, members’ contributions are split between a University of Nebraska project and a Nebraska nonprofit project based on a proposal review process. WIN members live across Nebraska and in several other states.
