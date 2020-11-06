WIN awards $168K to support veterans and students

Because VA regulations prohibit the use of federal funds to provide civil legal services for veterans, receiving the $84,000 grant from WIN is especially important.

“Over the last year or so, we have been looking for funding so that we could provide veterans the services they so badly need to be healthy,” Mangiameli said. “This grant has been a huge opportunity to provide services for people who have served our country and who otherwise are going to have legal needs that would go unmet.”

As Legal Aid of Nebraska assists veterans in need of guardians, it will also be recruiting other veterans to volunteer for those who do not have family available to help, which could be the first such program with that focus.

WIN Grants Committee chair Cassie Kohl said that kind of problem-solving is appealing to WIN members.

“One of the reasons this project stood out to WIN was the innovative aspect of veterans acting as power of attorney for other veterans," Kohl said. "In addition, this would be the first medical-legal partnership benefiting veterans in Nebraska and one of only 29 in the country.”

