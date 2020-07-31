You have permission to edit this article.
Wear Yellow Ride, Run & Walk set for Aug. 15
Wear Yellow Ride, Run & Walk set for Aug. 15

The 17th annual Wear Yellow Ride, Run & Walk will take place Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum near Ashland, Nebraska.

The event consists of a 5K trail run and cycling races of 25, 35, 45 and 55 miles. Participants receive breakfast and a chance to enter a raffle and prize drawing, and non-participants can eat breakfast for $5.

Proceeds benefit cancer patients who have inadequate transportation with free cab rides to medical treatments. Register by Aug. 10 at supportwyn.org/17.

