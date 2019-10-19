We Care Endowment, a nonprofit founded by Larry Zitek during his courageous battle with glioblastoma stage 4 brain cancer, will host a fundraiser Friday, Nov. 1 at the Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St.
The event will begin with a cocktail hour from 6-7 p.m., followed by a dinner with wine pairings from 7-9 p.m. The dinner will feature chefs Jake Thiesen, co-owner of Yes Chef Catering, and Lorin Dagel, executive chef of the Country Club of Lincoln, in the kitchen.
Special guest speaker for the evening will be Tom Fanning, president, CEO and chairman of Southern Company, a U.S. energy company that donated over $63 million to charity in 2018.
Zitek believed that the We Care Endowment could help provide devastatingly ill patients with financial assistance to help them get to where they need to go to get the best treatment possible — as well as provide them with spiritual support, which helped him and his family when they needed it most.
Zitek lost his cancer battle in 2015. His family and friends have proudly carried on his We Care vision, and to date, We Care has granted $85,000 to patients seeking hope at a hospital that offers treatment for their late stage diagnosis.
To reserve dinner tickets, go to www.wecareendowment.org. If you are interested in a sponsorship of $2,500, $5,000 or $10,000, contact Stacia Zitek-Thiesen for details at zitekstacia@gmail.com.