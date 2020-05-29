'We Can Do This’ will not let children go hungry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We Can Do This” started as a small group of Lincoln women who fed children over the weekends at the F Street Recreation Center -- because they believed in spreading love and support through food.

But overnight, they have started spreading a whole lot more love, now handing out weekly, prepackaged grab-and-go, seven-day supplies.

“They want to assure that children and families do not go hungry,” said Adam Rhoads, executive director of Mystic Rhoads Productions, which serves as the fiscal sponsor for “We Can Do This.”

The increased need is astonishing. “We Can Do This” once served about 140 meals a weekend and, more recently, have been providing 1,400 meals per week.

They won’t be turning anyone away, thanks to the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund.

“There are so many people out there right now who don’t have access to food, especially healthy food,” Rhoads explained. “Families need so much more, and we are here to make sure they have enough to eat.”

