More than 1,000 residents of Lincoln and surrounding areas joined the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease Sunday, Oct. 13 at Antelope Park. Participants have raised more than $170,000 to fund Alzheimer's care, support and research programs so far.
“Our day together was filled with hope,” said Elizabeth Chentland, director of communication for the Alzheimer’s Association. “Lincoln area businesses and families share a commitment to changing the course of this fatal disease. We know that Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in Nebraska and across the nation. Together, we can accelerate research funds that will help scientists find ways to slow, prevent and eventually cure this disease. We encourage area families to help us reach our $210,000 event goal by contributing to their favorite walker or to the general fund for the Lincoln Walk to End Alzheimer’s at alz.org/walk.”
Stanley Healthcare was the top fundraising team at this year’s walk, raising $11,587. Members of the Stanley Healthcare team also contribute volunteer hours throughout the year to support the Alzheimer’s Association.
Jena Johnson of Crete was the top individual fundraiser, raising over $3,600. Johnson walks in honor of her mother, Jaretta, who has been living with dementia since her late 50s. This is the second year in a row that Johnson has been the top individual fundraiser. She also serves as a spokesperson for the Alzheimer’s Association, educating area families about Alzheimer’s disease by sharing her personal experiences.
In Nebraska alone, there are more than 34,000 people living with the disease and 83,000 caregivers. In the United States, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 15 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
Registration for next year’s Lincoln Walk to End Alzheimer’s will open in December 2019. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.