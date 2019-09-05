{{featured_button_text}}
I've Got a Name logo

The annual Walk for Freedom against sex trafficking is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, starting at Broyhill Fountain on the UNL campus, 14th and R streets.

Participants are encouraged to arrive at noon to socialize, take pictures and eat Valentino's Pizza. The walk to the State Capitol begins at 1 p.m. to hear and be encouraged by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks.

Registration is $20 ($15 for students). Individuals and teams must register by Sept. 13 to guarantee shirt size and team color of Walk for Freedom T-shirts. All teams will be recognized during the event.

For more details, see ivegotaname.org and click on Events. Questions? Contact Paul Yates at Paul@ivegotaname.org.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

L Magazine editor

Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.

Load comments