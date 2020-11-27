Volunteers, donations needed for Gifts of Love

The Gifts of Love store opens in less than two weeks, and City Impact needs volunteers to help lead Zoom calls for the store from Dec. 9-13.

So many Lincoln families are hurting from the pandemic, and Gifts of Love, which is a Christmas store for income-qualified families to spend their own money on gifts for their kids at prices around 70% off retail prices, wants to provide some joy for local kids this Christmas.

The store is stocked with new donated gifts, collected at various sites throughout Lincoln. Donated money is also used to purchase gifts for the store.

Without volunteer support, City Impact cannot run the Gifts of Love store.

For the health and safety of all, Gifts of Love has reinvented the shopping experience by implementing a variety of measures.

Safety procedures:

• Self-screening: All volunteers are asked to self-screen before serving. This includes taking their temperature, checking for COVID-19 related symptoms, and assessing whether they’ve been in contact with a recently diagnosed individual.