Volunteers, donations needed for Gifts of Love

The Gifts of Love store opens in less than two weeks, and City Impact needs volunteers to help lead Zoom calls for the store from Dec. 9-13.
So many Lincoln families are hurting from the pandemic, and Gifts of Love, which is a Christmas store for income-qualified families to spend their own money on gifts for their kids at prices around 70% off retail prices, wants to provide some joy for local kids this Christmas.
The store is stocked with new donated gifts, collected at various sites throughout Lincoln. Donated money is also used to purchase gifts for the store.
Without volunteer support, City Impact cannot run the Gifts of Love store.
For the health and safety of all, Gifts of Love has reinvented the shopping experience by implementing a variety of measures.
Safety procedures:
• Self-screening: All volunteers are asked to self-screen before serving. This includes taking their temperature, checking for COVID-19 related symptoms, and assessing whether they’ve been in contact with a recently diagnosed individual.
• Limited contact: Shoppers will NOT physically enter the Gifts of Love store. Rather, they will shop via a Zoom call. Volunteers will be in the Gifts of Love store leading Zoom calls to help shoppers find the best gifts for their kids.
• Smaller groups: Shopping will be spread out over five days to allow for smaller groups of volunteers and appropriate distancing.
• Masks: City Impact requires compliance with local health and safety mandates, including wearing masks.
• Cleaning surfaces: High contact surfaces will be cleaned frequently.
• No gift wrap service: In order to limit contact, Gifts of Love will not offer gift wrap service to shoppers this year.
You can sign up at https://sforce.co/35XX3Jx.
Other Gifts of Love support:
If your circumstances do not allow for volunteering, there are several other ways to support Gifts of Love this year:
• Sponsor a child for $40, or donate any amount.
• Donate new, unwrapped gifts through Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Mosier-Timperley Chiropractic, 4645 Normal Blvd., Suite 200.
• Donate from the Amazon.com Gifts of Love Wishlist or the City Impact - Gifts of Love Registry on Walmart.com.
• Host a donation party with friends to collect gifts for the store.
For more information, visit cityimpact.org.
