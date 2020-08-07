Virtual event raises over $150K for MTKO

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach (MTKO) hosted a virtual Feeding the Soul of the City auction July 13-17 that raised over $150,000 to support MTKO programs.

The annual dinner and gala was initially scheduled to be at the Cornhusker Marriott on March 28 and was then rescheduled for June 4. The in-person event eventually was canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions.

"We had 246 guests participate in our virtual silent auction, and all of our sponsors fully supported us," said Susanne Blue, MTKO executive director. "We couldn't have been more pleased with the outcome. We are very grateful to all who participated. Thank you for helping us continue to help the homeless and near homeless of the Lincoln community find possibilities when things seem impossible."

Feeding the Soul of the City is MTKO’s largest fundraising event. All money raised supports continued outreach and support of the homeless, near homeless and hungry in Lincoln. The 2020 “Compassion in Action” award winners, John Turner and the St. Francis & St. Claire Hunger Relief Team, will be honored at the event next year.

