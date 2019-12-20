Viking Foundation grants $40K to Lincoln-area nonprofits

• $8,000 to Horses for Healing—to fund equine-facilitated learning programs for youth in foster care, or with physical, emotional and cognitive challenges;

• $5,000 to Nebraska Children and Families Foundation—to support camp costs for bringing together siblings separated by different foster care placements.

In addition to these contributions, The Viking Foundation awarded a total of $20,000 to these nonprofit organizations in Denver County, Colorado: Bella Boutique, Cross Purpose, Remerg and Wee Cycle; and $20,000 to nonprofits in Polk County, Iowa: Des Moines Pastoral Counseling, Dress for Success-Des Moines and New Horizons Adult Day Center.

The Viking Foundation was created in 2012 to help improve and enrich the lives of individuals – especially children – who are less fortunate. The foundation provides charitable grants annually to 501(c)(3) organizations in three counties, including Lancaster. The grants are directed to those who are challenged with issues related to poverty, housing, gender, education, mental and physical health, and others.

The 2020 grant proposal submission deadline is Oct. 1. For detailed information about the foundation and its history, values and proposal guidelines, see vikingfoundation.webs.com.

For additional information, contact Roseann Christensen, public information officer, Viking Foundation Board of Directors, at rrchristensen44@gmail.com.

